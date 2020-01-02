Minimum Wage: Nigerian State, Labour Agree When To Commence Implementation

The Katsina State Government and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) have reached agreement on the payment of the new national minimum wage with its salary consequential adjustments to public workers in the state.

Concise News reports that Alhaji Mustapha Inuwa, Secretary to the state government and state NLC Chairman, Hussaini Hamisu, reached the agreement according to the statement the two of them signed in Katsina.

Both officials said that the implementation of the new minimum wage and consequential adjustments of salaries would commence January, 2020.

According to them, the increase represents the following percentages for Harmonised Public Service Salary (HAPSS) structure: GL 01: 60 per cent, GL 02: 60.98 per cent, GL 03: 62. Per cent and GL 04: 60.59, per cent.

Others are: GL 05: 60.61 per cent, GL 06: 32.63 per cent, GL 07: 13.2 per cent GL 08-9: 10 per cent, GL 10-14: 8 per cent and GL 15-17: 4 per cent.

They also agreed to form a committee involving labour to assist the state government in rejuvenating revenue drive to boost Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

According to them, NLC will partner with the state government to improve efficiency and productivity in the local government general administration.

The labour pledged to inculcate the culture of hard work, honesty and productivity in the state, local governments and the local education authority workers.