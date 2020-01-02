Liverpool Open 2020 With 2-0 Win Over Sheffield Utd

Liverpool restored their 13-point lead at the top of the Premier League with a 2-0 victory over Sheffield United at Anfielfd on Thursday.

Concise News reports that the win guarantees Jurgen Klopp’s side an unbeaten calendar year in the top flight.

The runaway leaders last lost a league game at champions Manchester City on January 3, 2018, but Sheffield United’s hopes of ending that run were extinguished by goals in either half by Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

An imperious performance secured Liverpool’s 19th victory of the season and stretched their unbeaten run in the Premier League to 37 games – 13 short of Arsenal’s 49-game record – as the Reds marched on towards a first league title in 30 years.

The Blades, meanwhile, remain eighth in the table, seven points adrift from the top four after slipping to back-to-back league defeats for the first time since the opening two games of last season’s Championship.