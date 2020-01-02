Home » Latest Taraba State Online News Headlines For Today January 2nd

Latest Taraba State Online News Headlines For Today January 2nd

By - 6 minutes ago on January 02, 2020
Latest Taraba State Online News Headlines For Today

Taraba is one of the six states in Nigeria’s north-east sub-region (image courtesy hotels.ng)

Good day, and welcome to the latest Taraba State online news headlines update for today, Thursday, January 2nd, 2020, on Concise News.

Here are the latest Taraba news headlines

Boundary Commission Speaks On What’ll Happen Concerning Benue, Taraba Crises

The National Boundary Commission (NBC) says the interstate boundary crisis between communities in Taraba and Benue states would soon be over.
Adamu Adaji, the Acting Director-General of the Commission, made this known during his opening remark at the Joint Meeting of officials on the Benue and Taraba inter-state boundary, some days ago in Abuja.
Adaji said Benue and Taraba shared common cultural and historical antecedence, adding that boundary conflict had created bad blood between them. Read more here.

Army Gives Update On Security In Benue, Nasarawa, Taraba

Residents of Benue, Taraba and Nasarawa states have been assured by the Defence Headquarters of adequate security with its ongoing Operation Whirl Stroke.

The Acting Director of Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu disclosed this in a statement few days ago in Abuja.

The DHQ backed Joint operations is code named “Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS)”. Read more here.

Christmas: ‘We Should Show Moderation As We Make Merry’, Gov Ishaku Urges Tarabans

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba  last week called for peaceful coexistence among  Christians in Taraba and Nigeria at large as they celebrate the anniversary of the birth of Jesus Christ.
In a statement issued in Jalingo and signed  by Bala Dan-Abu, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Ishaku praised the people of Taraba and security operatives deployed to the state, for working very hard to achieve peace.
Ishaku  reminded Christians to always remember the reason for the birth of Jesus Christ which is the remission of sins, and learn to tolerate and forgive one another. Read more here.

And that’s all for today on the round-up of the latest Taraba State online news headlines. Be sure to get more Nigerian news updates on this dependable online news medium. Do enjoy the rest of your day.

