Latest Taraba State Online News Headlines For Today January 2nd

The National Boundary Commission (NBC) says the interstate boundary crisis between communities in Taraba and Benue states would soon be over.

Adamu Adaji, the Acting Director-General of the Commission, made this known during his opening remark at the Joint Meeting of officials on the Benue and Taraba inter-state boundary, some days ago in Abuja.

Adaji said Benue and Taraba shared common cultural and historical antecedence, adding that boundary conflict had created bad blood between them. Read more here

Army Gives Update On Security In Benue, Nasarawa, Taraba

Residents of Benue, Taraba and Nasarawa states have been assured by the Defence Headquarters of adequate security with its ongoing Operation Whirl Stroke.

The Acting Director of Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu disclosed this in a statement few days ago in Abuja.

The DHQ backed Joint operations is code named “Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS)”. Read more here.

Christmas: ‘We Should Show Moderation As We Make Merry’, Gov Ishaku Urges Tarabans

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba last week called for peaceful coexistence among Christians in Taraba and Nigeria at large as they celebrate the anniversary of the birth of Jesus Christ.

In a statement issued in Jalingo and signed by Bala Dan-Abu, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Ishaku praised the people of Taraba and security operatives deployed to the state, for working very hard to achieve peace.