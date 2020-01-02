Latest Taraba State Online News Headlines For Today January 2nd

Good day, and welcome to the latest Taraba State online news headlines update for today, Thursday, January 2nd, 2020, on Concise News.
Here are the latest Taraba news headlines
Boundary Commission Speaks On What’ll Happen Concerning Benue, Taraba Crises
Army Gives Update On Security In Benue, Nasarawa, Taraba
Residents of Benue, Taraba and Nasarawa states have been assured by the Defence Headquarters of adequate security with its ongoing Operation Whirl Stroke.
The Acting Director of Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu disclosed this in a statement few days ago in Abuja.
The DHQ backed Joint operations is code named “Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS)”. Read more here.
Christmas: ‘We Should Show Moderation As We Make Merry’, Gov Ishaku Urges Tarabans
And that’s all for today on the round-up of the latest Taraba State online news headlines. Be sure to get more Nigerian news updates on this dependable online news medium. Do enjoy the rest of your day.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters
Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here.
Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.