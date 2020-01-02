Latest Biafra News Online Update Today Thursday, January 2nd 2020

A pleasant day to you and welcome to the compilation of the latest world Biafra online news headlines on Concise News for today, Thursday January 2nd, 2020.

Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu Makes Serious Allegation Against Facebook, FG

The leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has accused Facebook staff in the Nigeria office of colluding with the federal government to remove his followers and reduce reactions to his posts on the popular social media site.

Kanu, in a press statement he personally signed, said it was so bad that the social media giant was also diverting some of his followers to fake accounts opened under his name, just to sabotage his effort to attain freedom for Biafra.

The IPOB leader lamented that despite severally reporting the fake accounts to the Nigerian office of Facebook, the fake accounts had been allowed to flourish and garner more followers who mistook them for his own. Read more here.

Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu’s Secretary Pinpoints ‘Strong’ Question Raised By IPOB Helmsman

Amaka Ekwo, Press Secretary to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has pinpointed a statement credited to her principal disagreeing with those questioning the group’s modus operandi for agitation as ‘a strong poser’.

Kanu held a live broadcast on Tuesday where he had promised to ‘reveal the complicity of the Muhammadu Buhari administration; Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state and the presidency cabal’ in the beheading of 11 persons by the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP), a splinter of Boko Haram in a video released last Thursday. Read more here.

