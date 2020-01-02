Kogi: How I Will Fight For Better Society – Dino Melaye

A former Senator of Kogi West Dino Melaye has vowed to use his movie roles to fight for a better society as his first film “Lemonade” premiered on Wednesday in Abuja.

Speaking during the event, Melaye who recently lost his Senatorial seat to Smart Adeyemi, said he will bring his political experience to bear and better lives through acting.

According to him, leaders must be responsible, adding that followers must always ask questions for development to come to Nigeria.

“I brought my political experience to bear and to say that in changing the society everyone should be involved in it,” he said. “The message is that we must have a nation and a society where leaders must be responsible, where followers must ask questions, where every Nigerian must decide to either work in the light of our creative altruism or we perish in the darkness of destructive selfishness.”

He said, “In America, the quantum of the GDP that the entertainment takes is more than the budget of the federal republic of Nigeria. So the federal government must actually re-strategize and refocus her energy on the entertainment industry, it is a big catch for us.”

Also, when he was asked if he is more talented in acting that politics following the role he played in the movie, he said, “It wasn’t a true-life story but I can say it also juxtaposed my position about a just and egalitarian society, having a society where equity, justice and egalitarianism become the order of the day.”