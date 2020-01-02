Home » Ibadan Hospital Records 1st Baby Of 2020

Ibadan Hospital Records 1st Baby Of 2020

By - 3 hours ago on January 02, 2020
From left: Mother of the First Baby of the Year 2020 in Oyo State, Mrs Oluwadara Awoyemi; Coordinator of National Population Commission in the state, Mrs Omolara Adeyinka; Wife of Oyo Deputy Governor Prof. Bola Olaniyan; and Matron of Oyo State Government House Clinic, Mrs Lola Ajao, with the Baby (image courtesy: Timothy Adeogodiran/BJO/NAN)

The University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, on Wednesday, recorded the delivery of possibly the first baby of 2020 at exactly 1.08 a.m.

An Assistant Chief Nursing Officer, UCH, Mrs Rosline Olufemi-Adewole said that the baby girl weighing 3.35kg was delivered by Mrs Folusho Adedokun.

She said that the baby would be discharged within three days.

Also speaking, mother of the baby, Foluso, thanked God for the safe delivery.

”I am very happy and thank God for the safe delivery and appreciate the nurses for their effort,” she told the News Agency of Nigeria.

“I am a business woman and I know God is in control concerning the amount to be paid for this delivery.”

John Andah is a fine-grained journalist. He has been a member of the fourth estate for a decade. He loves the smell of a good lead, and has a penchant for finding out something nobody else knows.

