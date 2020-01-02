Ibadan Hospital Records 1st Baby Of 2020

The University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, on Wednesday, recorded the delivery of possibly the first baby of 2020 at exactly 1.08 a.m.

An Assistant Chief Nursing Officer, UCH, Mrs Rosline Olufemi-Adewole said that the baby girl weighing 3.35kg was delivered by Mrs Folusho Adedokun.

She said that the baby would be discharged within three days.

Also speaking, mother of the baby, Foluso, thanked God for the safe delivery.

”I am very happy and thank God for the safe delivery and appreciate the nurses for their effort,” she told the News Agency of Nigeria.

“I am a business woman and I know God is in control concerning the amount to be paid for this delivery.”