Search engine, Google has celebrated late Nigerian filmmaker Amaka Igwe by using her image and icons related to her filed as the doodle of the search engine.

Concise News reports that a sketch of Igwe, who was the owner of Top radio 90.9 is seen on the search engine, rather than the usual banner of Google.

Google did this on Thursday, January 2, to celebrate the post humus birthday of the media executive who would have turned 57, if she had not died on April 28, 2014.

Igwe was recognized as one of the second generation filmmakers who helped begin the video film era of Nigerian cinema.

Happy birthday to Nigerian writer, director, entrepreneur, & producer Amaka Igwe on her 57th birthday 🇳🇬 Learn how Igwe helped transform the Nigerian film industry 🎞️ → https://t.co/dYh5iz83Xp #GoogleDoodle pic.twitter.com/0pFkTpNkYT — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) January 2, 2020

The veteran filmmaker was an accomplished writer, producer, director, entrepreneur and teacher.

A pioneer of modern Nigerian TV drama and film, she hit national limelight as the writer and producer of award-winning TV soap ‘Checkmate’ and its offshoot ‘Fuji House of Commotion’.