Nigerian singer, Dammy Krane is of the opinion that Nigerian songs are more played in Ghana than Ghanaian songs, saying that such act must stop in 2020.

Dammy Krane, in a tweet said the only Nigerian songs that should be well played in Ghana should be those in which Ghanaian singers featured in.

According to the singer, there should be a balance in the playing of songs.

He tweeted “Naija music is being played more than Ghana music in Ghana, This must stop in 2020, the only Naija songs that should have such rotations are songs that features a Ghanaian . Every must balance well in 2020”

Naija music is being played more than Ghana music in Ghana 🇬🇭, This must stop in 2020, the only Naija songs that should have such rotations are songs that features a Ghanaian . Every must balance well in 2020 — WORLDSTAR (@dammy_krane) January 1, 2020

Tweeting further, the “Shaku Shaku” crooner noted that if it was a Ghanaian singer that said such, he would have been criticised.

He described his tweet as the bitter truth, even though he is the “realest Naija artist”

“If a Ghanaian Artiste said what I said , they will crucify him! I’m the realest Naija artiste like my man Shatta go talk, so I for talk am as e be !!!” he tweeted.