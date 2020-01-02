Fulani Herders Sue Oyo Govt Over Anti-grazing Law

Fulani herders in Oyo State, under the aegis of Gan Allah Fulani Development Association of Nigeria, have filed a lawsuit against the state government and the State House of Assembly over a recently passed anti-grazing law.

The Fulani elders said the anti-grazing law is a gross violation of their fundamental rights, reports Vanguard.

Also joined in the suit by the herders is the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in the state.

Sponsored by the Speaker of the Oyo Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin, the Deputy Speaker, Abiodun Fadeyi, Majority Leader, Sanjo Adedoyin and the minority Leader, Asimiyu Alarape, the bill was signed into law despite resistance by the herders.