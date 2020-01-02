Fayose Sends New Year Message To ‘Political Haters’

Former Governor of Ekiti state Ayodele Fayose has said that he will remain a pain to his “political haters” if they do not repent in the year 2020.

Fayose, who is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged money laundering, said this in a New Year message he posted on his Twitter page on Wednesday.

Concise News understands that a federal high court in Lagos granted Fayose permission to travel abroad for medical treatment after he told the court that he was sick.

Once again, Happy New Year to everyone, particularly my haters politically or otherwise. How far can you go in your machinations? Definitely nowhere😉 …Remember; “He that is blessed of God cannot be cursed.” I will remain your headache in 2020 if you don’t repent. — Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) January 1, 2020

“These “hailers”, when I was on their case, they were crying. Now I’m on my own lane enjoying my life, they are still crying & sucking. Expect more so you can cry more. I’m on medical check up not admission. Celebrating New Year is my right, haters can hug transformer. Happy New Year.”

The former governor had earlier tweeted: “In this year 2020, God will give you victory over every oppression that has inflicted your life with hunger, sufferings and wants. He will take you to the greatest height of success.

“He will return Nigeria to the path of peace, progress and unity. “Happy New Year.”