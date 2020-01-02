Falana Reacts To Buhari’s New Year Message

Human rights lawyer Femi Falana (SAN) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for stating that he has no intention of seeking reelection in 2023.

Concise News reports that the Nigerian leader had in his New Year message on Wednesday assured citizens that, in line with the country’s 1999 Constitution, he will not contest further elections after completing his second term.

The president was reacting to allegation that he was plotting to seek an unconstitutional third term of four years in office.

“I will be standing down in 2023 and will not be available in any future elections. But I am determined to help strengthen the electoral process both in Nigeria and across the region, where several ECOWAS members go to the polls this year,” he told Nigerians.

“Election the cornerstone of our democracy. I salute the commitment of the millions who voted in peace last February and of those leaders who contested for office vigorously but fairly, submitting to the authority of the electorate, the Independent National Electoral Commission and judicial process.”

But Falana, while commending Buhari for addressing the allegation, recalled that the unconstitutional third term agenda for the president was started by some members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“It is good that President Buhari has disowned the group,” Falana said.

“However, the political space should be liberalized without any harassment.”

The senior lawyer also advised that “the DSS, police and other security agencies should release hundreds that are being detained without trial.

“The impunity displayed through total disregard of the Constitution and other laws should stop.

“All public officers whose terms of office have expired should be retired.

“All new appointments should reflect federal character in line with the provisions of the Constitution.”

The lawyer had slammed the Presidency over allegation that he was seeking media attention for accusing president Buhari of nurturing a third term agenda.

“The Presidency has decided to attack me for challenging the support groups and APC leaders that are behind the third term campaign. Even though the campaigners are well known to the security agencies they have not being attacked by the Presidency,” he had said.