An ex-Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, was recently spotted in a video dancing salsa in the Caribbean with a woman after he was granted permission to go for medical treatment abroad.

Concise News understands that a video of Fayose dancing salsa with the woman in the Caribbean broke the internet on Wednesday, just about a month after the Federal High Court in Lagos gave him permission to leave the country for medical reasons.

Fayose is being tried by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for allegedly misappropriating Ekiti State funds when he served as the leader.

This raised dust on Twitter with Fayose in a New Year 2020 message that seems to be a response to the controversy generated by the video, told his “haters” to “hug transformer.”

In a tweet on his handle, the Oshokomole said he is not bothered by comments from people after his dancing video surfaced online, wishing Nigerians a happy new year.

“Once again, Happy New Year to everyone, particularly my haters politically or otherwise,” he tweeted. “How far can you go in your machinations? Definitely nowhere …Remember; ‘He that is blessed of God cannot be cursed.’”

He vowed that: “I will remain your headache in 2020 if you don’t repent. These ‘hailers’, when I was on their case, they were crying. Now I’m on my own lane enjoying my life, they are still crying & sucking.

“Expect more so you can cry more. I’m on medical checkup, not admission. Celebrating New Year is my right, haters can hug transformer. Happy New Year.”

