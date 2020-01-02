Former BBNaija housemate Oluwabusayo Abiri aka Khloe has sent a strict warning to men approaching her for love, saying she doesn’t want broke ones in 2020.

In a video on her Snapchat handle, Khloe said she wouldn’t mind people addressing her as a “gold digger”, but all she wants is a man that can adequately take care of not only her but himself as well.

According to her, the kind of man she wants is also the type that will help her fulfill her dreams of buying expensive cars and house.

The reality star also stated that she has only six friends, adding that those were the only people who received new year messages from her.

She also did not hesitate to say that she cares less about her former friends who will refuse to support her business in 2020.

Speaking further, Khloe lashed out those who plan to seek help from her in 2020, while recalling how she sought help in 2019, without getting any.

The reality star, while placing curses on “beggars” said she would embarrass anyone who comes for her help.

She said: “your life will spoil, you will die”

Recently, Khloe said that her husband-to-be must possess at least three expensive cars, two houses or two stable businesses.

She made this known while narrating how she survived in her childhood days without financial stability.

“So last night at dinner I was having a conversation with the girls and I said I can’t MARRY a broke man that doesn’t have at least 3 cars, 2 houses and 2 stable businesses”, says Khloe