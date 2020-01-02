Ex-AGF Adoke To Spend 14 More Days In EFCC Custody

The Federal Capital Territory High Court, on Thursday, granted the application of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to keep former Attorney General of the Federation Mohammed Adoke in its custody for additional 14 days ahead of his arraignment.

Concise News reports that in granting the application, Justice A.O. Musa stated that “the extension of the remand of the respondent for another 14 days for the purpose of his arraignment in court is necessary and granted as prayed.”

The EFCC arrested Adoke on 19 December, 2019, upon his arrival from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The former Minister of Justice, who fled Nigeria in 2015, has pending criminal charge of alleged abuse of office and money laundering tied to the granting of the Oil Prospecting License (OPL) 245 to Shell and ENI.

More to come…