EPL Transfer: Aubameyang Breaks Silence About Leaving Arsenal

Arsenal captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, has said he is fully committed to the Gunners despite speculations to the contrary, Concise News reports.

Aubameyang had in November 2019, pulled out of a contract extension talks with 18 months remaining in his present deal with the North London outfit.

The Gabonese, 30, has been rumoured to be seeking an exit from the Emirates Stadium to enable him to play Champions League football.

The former Borussia Dortmund striker, has, however, lashed out at the English press for fueling speculations that he would leave Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

Speaking after the 2-0 spanking of Manchester United in a Premier League duel on New Year Day, the goal poacher assured that “100% here,” claiming the English press talks a lot.

“The English media likes to talk a lot,” he told RMC Sports. “Right now, I’m here. I’m 100% here.”

Gaffer Hails ‘Better’ Arsenal

Meanwhile, Arteta was full of praise for his side as they spanked eternal rivals Manchester United 2-0 in a Premier League tie, New Year Day.

Concise News understands that a goal each from Nicolas Pepe and Sokratis in the first half gave the Gunners their first home win since October.

While speaking after the clash at the Emirates Stadium, Arteta hailed his players for being resilient and keeping a clean sheet despite tiring legs.

“Yes, it was better, much better, the first half than the second. Everything we tried to do and planned to do against them worked really well,” he told BT Sports.

“I think we had enough chances to put the game to bed much earlier. In the second half, we knew that physically we were going to drop.

“At the moment we are not ready to maintain that level of intensity through 90 minutes but in this period, the commitment and the desire the boys are showing at the moment is terrific.”