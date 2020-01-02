EPL: How Arteta Reacted To Arsenal’s 2-0 Spanking Of Manchester United

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was full of praise for his side as they spanked eternal rivals Manchester United 2-0 in a Premier League tie, New Year Day.

Concise News understands that a goal each from Nicolas Pepe and Sokratis in the first half gave the Gunners their first home win since October.

While speaking after the clash at the Emirates Stadium, Arteta hailed his players for being resilient and keeping a clean sheet despite tiring legs.

“Yes, it was better, much better, the first half than the second. Everything we tried to do and planned to do against them worked really well,” he told BT Sports.

“I think we had enough chances to put the game to bed much earlier. In the second half, we knew that physically we were going to drop.

“At the moment we are not ready to maintain that level of intensity through 90 minutes but in this period, the commitment and the desire the boys are showing at the moment is terrific.”

On the fans’ attitude, he said: “Right from the start, I could feel it. When I went out there straight away I could feel a different atmosphere.

“Thank you so much to them because we really need them. These players are going to play so much better when they feel the support behind them, the energy. We have to entertain them here and hopefully we’ve given them something to be proud of today.”

According to him. “This is my job, it’s why they brought me here, that’s what I’m trying to do. I try to help them as much as possible, to give them clear information, give them the right structure to feel comfortable so that they can make more good decisions on the pitch. They have to believe and they have to follow me and I’m so happy they’re doing that at the moment.

“The performances were getting better and better but we didn’t win the first two games. I was desperate for that. I was so pleased.”