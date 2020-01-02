Davido Speaks On Taking First Baby Mama On Vacation

Award-winning pop star and DMW boss, Davido has debunked claims that he took his first baby mama, Sophiua Momodu on vacation to Ghana.
Concise News reports that few days ago, there were speculations that Davido was on a vacation with her and their daughter, Imade, after they were spotted together in a photo.
Addressing the claims in a social media post, Davido said it was untrue adding that he only gave her a lift to Ghana for the sake of Imade.
“I just want to drkp a quick comment on the silly blogs headlines I’ve been seeing circulatr about me taking the mother of my first child on holiday to Ghana and really wish you all would quit with it.
