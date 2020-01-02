Boko Haram Insurgents Crushed In Sambisa Forest

Several Boko Haram fighters, according to the Nigerian Air Force, have been killed and some structures in their camp at Abulam in the Sambisa Forest destroyed in airstrikes conducted on Tuesday.

Concise News understands that the air strikes were carried out by the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE.

Spokesperson for the force Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola said the operation was executed to mark the commencement of Operation RATTLESNAKE 2.

He added that Abullam was selected for an attack on ‘Day One’ of the Operation based on credible intelligence reports indicating that the terrorists had resumed using the once-abandoned settlement as a staging point from where they launch attacks against Army ground troops’ locations.

“Accordingly, the ATF detailed its attack aircraft, supported by an Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft, to attack designated compounds within the settlement,” he said.