Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu’s Secretary Pinpoints ‘Strong’ Question Raised By IPOB Helmsman

Amaka Ekwo, Press Secretary to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has pinpointed a statement credited to her principal disagreeing with those questioning the group’s modus operandi for agitation as ‘a strong poser’, Concise News reports.

Kanu held a live broadcast on Tuesday where he had promised to ‘reveal the complicity of the Muhammadu Buhari administration; Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state and the presidency cabal’ in the beheading of 11 persons by the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP), a splinter of Boko Haram in a video released last Thursday.

The Abia-born activist was quoted to have said: “When they tell you to go through National Assembly to agitate for Biafra, ask them, did they go through the National Assembly to create the Sharia States in the North?”

Reacting to the latest transmission, Ekwo, the banned IPOB’s New Media and Special Duties Coordinator applauded her boss.

She wrote on her known Twitter handle on Wednesday: “Dear @MaziNnamdiKanu to me this was the Power Question during your 31st December 2019 broadcast.

Well done, Sir.”

Kanu founded the now-outlawed IPOB in 2014.

The movement wants a group of states in south-east Nigeria, made up mainly of people from the Igbo ethnic group, to break away and form the independent nation of Biafra.

The plan is not new. In 1967 Igbo leaders declared a Biafran state, but after a brutal civil war, which led to the deaths of up to a million people, the secessionist rebellion was defeated.

But the idea of separatism has bubbled away since then and Kanu is the latest in a line of Biafran activists taking up the cause.