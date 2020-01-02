Arsenal vs Man United: Solskjaer Speaks On January Transfer Window After Premier League Loss

Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that his club is looking at ‘one or two’ signings in this January Transfer Window.

Concise News reports that Solskjaer was speaking to BT Sport and MUTV after his side’s 2-0 Premier League (PL) defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night.

“You can see the squad and sometimes you think, yeah, one or two additions would do nicely because we are building towards something,” the trainer said.

“It just depends on if what we think will be right for us will be available.

“Of course it’s playing on our decision-making when we’ve got two players out for a bit, Scott for two months and Paul for a month. That gives us less options and we have loads of games and important games.

“But it still has to be right and that’s the big point here, if someone is available and something is possible we’ll do it. We’re looking at one or two.”

After losing out in their quest to acquire the service of Erling Braut Håland recently, United are linked to Jack Grealish, Timo Werner, Emre Can, Lautaro Martinez, et al.