Arsenal vs Man United: Arteta Speaks On Xhaka’s Future

Following his maiden managerial win in the English Premier League (EPL) match against Manchester United on Wednesday, Arsenal Head Coach, Mikel Arteta has expressed his pleasure at having Granit Xhaka in his team.

Concise News reports that Xhaka impressed as the Gunners defeated United 2-0 in North London, thanks to first-half goals from Nicolas Pepe and Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

With Xhaka’s outing against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men on the night, the Spanish tactician is optimistic that the 27-year-old will stay.

“Yes, he did [give me that reassurance],” said Arteta.

“I think he is going to stay. He was very good [against United], and I really like him. With the way we want to play, if we get him on board I think he can be a tremendous player for the football club.

“I like everything about him. His commitment, I like the way he is, the way he lifts his profession, how focused he is. Every time I am talking, he is listening and is willing to learn.

“He is a great football player. The way we want to play, there are not many with his quality on the ball, his range of pass, so I am delighted to have him.”

Xhaka had been widely reported to have agreed a deal to sign for German side, Hertha Berlin. However, that seem not genuine as he is still on the books of Arsenal Football Club of England.