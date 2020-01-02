Alleged Car Theft: Naira Marley Opts In For Out-Of-Court Settlement

Hours after he was given an ultimatum of 14 days to appear before the court, Controversial singer, Azeez Fashola, better known as Naira Marley has reportedly opted for out-of-court settlement.

The Chief Magistrate Tajudeen Elias had warned Marley that if he failed to appear before January 14, a bench warrant would be issued for his arrest.

He made the order in the trial of three other defendants including two of Marley’s brothers over alleged car theft.

The defendants, Idris Fashola, 18; Babatunde Fashola, 24; and Kunle Obere, 22, are facing a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy, stealing, assault and obstructing the arrest of Naira Marley.

However, the legal counsels representing them disclosed that the four-count charge against their clients might be dropped before the next hearing of the case if the talks between them and the complainant’s lawyers is successful.

Marley’s counsel, Mr Awokulehin Ayodeji who spoke to The Nation said; “We hope that an agreement will be reached before the next adjourned date. The police have no problem with an out of court settlement.”

In the four counts filed in court by the police, the “Opotoyi” crooner and his siblings were accused of stealing a Toyota Camry valued at N1.8m along with an iPhone X5 said to be worth N330,000.

The car and the mobile phone, according to the police, belong to one Mr Adelekan Ademola.