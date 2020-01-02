Actress Posts Her Masturbation Video On Social Media

Nollywood actress and model Ronke Tiamiyu stirred reactions on the streets of social media, after a clip of her masturbating surfaced on Snapchat platform.

Shortly after the clip generated outrages on social media platforms, Tiamiyu, in a post explained how she had immediately deleted it, but it still appeared due to some errors.

The beautiful actress also expressed how heartbroken she was, just as she apologised to those who might have found the clip offensive.

“Happy new Year everyone. I hope everyone is having a good start because as for me I’m still trying to wrap my head around a mistake i made crossing over into the new year.

“Those who saw the explicit post that got out of my snap, I’m sorry if you find that offensive had no intentions posting such as it was deleted immediately but due to Snapchat error some saw it longer, some didn’t at all and some can still see it…

“I’m very heart broken but life goes on. Thanks to everyone who reached out and those that called to cheer me up that really went a long way. I love you all”

Tiamiyu, as an actress, has been featured in both Yoruba and English Nollywood movies.

She has also worked with skincare brands as a brand ambassador.