2020: What Bello Told Kogi People, Nigerians In New Year Message

Wife of Kogi Governor, Mrs Rashida Bello, has called on the people of the state and Nigerians in general to be committed to peace and unity, which, according to her, are the ideals of nation building, Concise News reports.

Mrs Bello, in her New Year message to the people of the state, assured that 2020 would offer better and greater opportunities for every Nigerian, as the country would witness the next level of economic and social development, premised on peace and unity.

According to her, the APC ‘Next Level’ mantra will take root in every sector of the economy, refine the nation’s value system and ensure the desired development for the people of the state and Nigerians in general.

She implored the people of the state to place the unity, peace, stability and progress of the state above all other considerations and contribute significantly to the attainment of the state’s collective aspirations.

The governor’s wife called for continued support for the policies and programmes of the Governor Bello-led administration in its efforts at transforming the state.

She also urged the people of the state to be inspired in the New Year, as the state was on its way to realising its dream of a developed and secure state as envisioned in the new agenda of the state government.

Meanwhile, fun seekers at various fun spots in Ibadan metropolis, including Agodi Gardens and Palms Mall, Ring Road, on Wednesday, urged the Federal Government to do its best to up the ante of governance and improve the economy in 2020.

They made the appeal in separate interviews with NAN correspondent, who visited the centres.