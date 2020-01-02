2020: Nigerian ‘Prophet’ Reveals ‘Powerful’ New Year Prophecies ‘God Told Him’

Prophet Kolawole Williams of Christ Apostolic Church Faith Chapel in Ilorin has said that the New Year will bring about positive change in Nigeria, Concise News reports.

Williams who gave his prophecy for the New Year spoke with NAN in Ilorin on Wednesday.

He said that there would be devolution of power and that people will come together to achieve a common goal.

“There will be devolution of power, there is going to be shift in the programme on ground. Those who possess power will lose wealth and wealth will go to those who are not powerful.

“To survive in the year to come we are going to live interdependently. Those that have the wealth will not have power, so they will need those that have power to survive and vice versa.

“There is going to be unity of purpose, people will come together to reason together in 2020.

“God also told me about surprises in all phase of life,’’ he said.

The cleric however urged Nigerians to pray fervently not to lose two sitting governors in 2020 to death.

“I was not told exactly from which party or who, but we need to pray seriously.

“Whether we pray or not, God is promising us an intervention that will beat the imagination of any man. He promised us an intervention on the governance of this nation and he will surprise us all.

“This year, many will go to jail and many will run away.

“God said it is a year of harvest for God’s children especially those who sweat and labour in His vine yard, Its going to be a year of great rewards.

“He also told me that there will be a great testimony concerning child births that people will begin to say this is the hand of God. Let the barren rejoice,” he said.