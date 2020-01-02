16 Die As Riot Erupts In Mexico Prison On New Year’s Day

No fewer than 16 inmates were killed and five wounded in clashes at a prison in central Mexico, security officials said on New Year’s Day.

It was learned that police reinforcements who entered the prison in Zacatecas after the riot erupted found four guns and several sharp objects that could be used for stabbing.

According to Zacatecas state security chief Ismael Camberos Hernandez, the weapons were likely smuggled into the prison during visitation hours on Tuesday because no weapons had been found during an inspection at the weekend.

Concise News understands that an average of 100 people are killed daily in Mexico, which registered more than 36,000 homicides last year.