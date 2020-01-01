Winners’ Chapel: Bishop Oyedepo Makes 2020 Declarations

Founder and presiding Bishop of the megachurch Faith Tabernacle and Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners’ Chapel International, David Oyedepo has unleashed prayers as year 2020 begins today.

Concise News reports that Oyedepo rained the prayers at his church’s crossover night in Ota, Ogun State on Tuesday.

‘The minimum you will get to in 2020 is double where you are now! – Bishop David Oyedepo#CrossoverNight #FeetWashing #Breakinglimits — David Oyedepo Min. (@DavidOyedepoMin) December 31, 2019

‘Say after me: “2020 is my year of release from every form of struggle, my slavery is over, my servitude is over”. What you declare is important but what you believe is far more important’. – Bishop David Oyedepo#CrossoverNight #FeetWashing #Breakinglimits — David Oyedepo Min. (@DavidOyedepoMin) December 31, 2019

‘In the name of Jesus 2020 will be more than 20 years of your life!

By virtue of divine speed God will be fast forwarding your destiny!’ – Bishop David Oyedepo#CrossoverNight#FeetWashing#Breakinglimits pic.twitter.com/beAGHrTYra — David Oyedepo Min. (@DavidOyedepoMin) December 31, 2019

Welcome to your trail blazing year, your pace setting year, your path finding year!!!! – Bishop David Oyedepo#CrossoverNight#FeetWashing#Breakinglimits pic.twitter.com/awxoyiuCN1 — David Oyedepo Min. (@DavidOyedepoMin) December 31, 2019

Nigerians joined the rest of the world in welcoming the new year 2020 with many present at churches across Africa’s most populous country.

In most parts of Nigeria, many Christian faithful visited churches where Crossover Services were held from Tuesday, December 31, to herald the New Year.

It was observed that citizens engaged in prayers and thanksgiving services, while some chose to visit some event centres and parks where official countdown concerts took place.