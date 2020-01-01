Why Pregnancy Brought Me Depression, Ruth Kadiri Explains

Actress, Ruth Kadiri while recounting her 2019 experience revealed that pregnancy brought her depression because she was not expecting it as at the time it came.
Concise News reports that Kadiri welcomed a baby girl last year August.
In an Instagram post, the actress said she was scared that the pregnancy would affect her career, hence the reason for her depression.
She wrote: “2019 came with more than a blessing. After my wedding I became pregnant, wasn’t sure I wanted a baby now, was so scared it will affect my career, was so scared I wouldn’t be a good mum. For unknown reasons I became depressed.
“Thanks to @judyaustin1 who made me see how blessed a woman I was, who recounted how God had blessed me over and over again. thank God for my husband who made me know I was loved. Well it happened . A stress free pregnancy, uncle Ben, Rosssnna, and my entire Swedish family,
“I thank you for being there for me. Reign became the top of the list of my blessings. Thanks to mummy (my mother-in-law) for loving me the way you do. Thanks to my mother ( biological mum) for standing by me. Thanks to @officialstelladimokokorkus for been a fair blogger.
“Thanks to @maryremmynjoku for been a good friend. Thanks to @iamhuk for your prayers. May we all continue to celebrate in this life and forever. Amen. @reignezerika thanks for lighting up my world with your smiles and laughter.”
