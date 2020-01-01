Why Bovi Might Declare Marlians, Titans As Terrorist Organisations

Ace comedian, Bovi has said he would not hesitate to declare Marlians and Titans as terrorist organisations if elected as president of Nigeria.

Concise News reports that Marlians are fans of controversial singer, Naira Marley while Titans are fans of former BBNaija housemate, Tacha Akide.

Tacha and Naira Marley are arguably part of the most talked about celebrities in year 2019, as a result of their strong fan base.

But during a question and answer segment on Instagram, Bovi told his fans to ask him any question.

A fan responded by asking about the first thing he’ll do if elected the president.

In his response, Bovi said : “I will declare Marlians and Titans as terrorist organisations.”