What Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Said About Year 2020 (Video)

By - 44 minutes ago on January 01, 2020
Pastor Chris Oyakhilome/File Photo

The founder and president of LoveWorld Incorporated, also known as Christ Embassy, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has declared 2020 ‘the year of perfection’.

Concise News reports that Oyakhilome made this declaration at Christ Embassy’s cross-over night aka Watch night service in Lagos, where Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, a former President of Sierra Leone was present.

Watch the video below:

