What Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Said About Year 2020 (Video)

The founder and president of LoveWorld Incorporated, also known as Christ Embassy, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has declared 2020 ‘the year of perfection’.

Concise News reports that Oyakhilome made this declaration at Christ Embassy’s cross-over night aka Watch night service in Lagos, where Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, a former President of Sierra Leone was present.

2020 YOUR YEAR OF PERFECTION. WALK IN PERFECTION ALL THE DAYS IN 2020 IN THE MIGHTY NAME OF OUR LORD JESUS CHRIST. Happy New year#keepbelieving — Chris Oyakhilome (@PastorChrisLove) December 31, 2019

💥💥💥WELCOME TO 2020 – THE YEAR OF PERFECTION!💥💥💥 Our dear man of God, Rev. (Dr) Chris Oyakhilome DSc. D.D., declares 2020 as the Year of Perfection! Stay tuned on this page for more updates.#enter2020withpastorchris#Dec31stservicewithpastorchris #2020NewYear #NewYear pic.twitter.com/3Brsw483T9 — ismministersconnect (@ismmconnect) December 31, 2019

Watch the video below: