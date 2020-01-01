Check Out Pastor Sam Adeyemi’s Prophecy For Year 2020

The Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Sam Adeyemi has declared year 2020 366 days of “rest”.

Concise News reports that Adeyemi made this assertion during the church’s crossover service on Tuesday.

We are celebrating 366 days of rest – @sam_adeyemi — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) December 31, 2019

It was a great experience worshiping with @DaystarNG for the crossover service tonight. Pastor @sam_adeyemi said 2020 is a year of Rest.

And it’s prophetic prayers is whoever bless me is blessed. Happy year 2020 to everyone. — Damilola A Adegbite (@DammieAdegbite) December 31, 2019

I prophecy year 2020 is your year of rest. You will not waste effort, energy, time, money, relationships or opportunity

You will enjoy divine direction. You will know what to do in Jesus name

_@sam_adeyemi#NewYearsEve at #DaystarNG — DaystarNG (@DaystarNG) December 31, 2019

In 2020, satan will miss you, evil will miss you. Enjoy accuracy. Heaven will push on your behalf, your results will be beyond your size

Doors you have tried to open before will open by themselves

_@sam_adeyemi#NewYearsEve at #DaystarNG — DaystarNG (@DaystarNG) December 31, 2019

“Your experiences this year will confirm that God exist. You will get resources in 2020 that you will not make you marveled by the amount or size of the break through but by how it came. Because it could only have been God.” – @sam_adeyemi @DaystarNG #NewYearsEve — Yinka Ogunnubi (@yinkanubi) December 31, 2019

