Check Out Pastor Sam Adeyemi’s Prophecy For Year 2020

January 01, 2020
The Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Sam Adeyemi has declared year 2020 366 days of “rest”.

Concise News reports that Adeyemi made this assertion during the church’s crossover service on Tuesday.

2020 is a leap year, which means there will be an extra day in the year. Leap years occur every four years. The extra day falls on February 29, which is called Leap Year Day.

