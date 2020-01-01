What President Buhari Told Nigerians In New Year Message

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that he will not contest for further elections in the country after his tenure expires in 2023, Concise News reports.

The President said he has no plan to run for any elective office in the future, adding that he is determined to help strengthen the electoral process both in Nigeria and across the region before leaving office.

He stated this in his New Year letter to Nigerians, which was released by the Presidency on Wednesday, January 1, 2020.

In his letter titled, ‘A Letter from the President at New Year’, President Buhari stated his primary concern is the security of the nation and the safety of its citizens.

“Election the cornerstone of our democracy. I salute the commitment of the millions who voted in peace last February and of those leaders who contested for office vigorously but fairly, submitting to the authority of the electorate, the Independent National Electoral Commission and judicial process.

“I understand very well the frustrations our system has in the past triggered. I will be standing down in 2023 and will not be available in any future elections.

“But I am determined to help strengthen the electoral process both in Nigeria and across the region, where several ECOWAS members go to the polls this year.”