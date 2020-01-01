Home » Tragedy Hits Jigawa As House Of Reps Member Dies In Dubai

Tragedy Hits Jigawa As House Of Reps Member Dies In Dubai

By - 5 hours ago on January 01, 2020

Hon. Muhammadu Fagen Gawo

The lawmaker representing Garki/Babura federal constituency in the National Assembly, Hon. Muhammadu Fagen Gawo has died.

Concise News understands that the lawmaker from Jigawa State died at an undisclosed hospital in Dubai on Tuesday.

He was said to be receiving medical treatment for a yet-to-be-confirmed ailment.

Gawo is the third federal lawmaker to die in December. The All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker was elected into the lower legislative chamber in 2015.

In a statement, Muhammed Badaru, governor of Jigawa, condoled with the people of the state and the deceased’s constituency over the lawmaker’s death.

“Dr Muhammadu Adamu Fagen Gawo who travelled for medical treatment was pronounced dead today in a hospital where he is receiving treatment,” read the statement which Auwal Sankara, the governor’s spokesman, issued on his behalf.

