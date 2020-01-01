Tonto Dikeh Says Fatoyinbo Makes Kingdom Of God Admirable

Controversial Nollywood actress has showered encomium on Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of Commowealth Of Zion Assembly (COZA) as he celebrates his birthday.

Concise News reports that Fatoyinbo became a year older on Wednesday, January 1, after which Tonto took to her Instagram handle to shower praises on him, in series of posts.

According to the mother of one, the pastor is a true custodian of the word of God, a leader and an archer.

“I Celebrate you today and Always.. We love you PB BUT WE KNOW GOD LOVES YOU MORE… May God always Shower you with his Grace, Blessings, Protection and Wealth”

In another post, the mother of one wrote ” Thank You for teaching me God’s Grace.. Thank you for making the Word of God and the Kingdom of God look so Admirable..

” Thank you for letting God use you to bless the World.. Thank You PB, I Celebrate you Sir Happy birthday Sir”

Meanwhile, many celebrities have for some time thrown jabs at Fatoyinbo, since the rape saga between him and celebrity photographer, Busola Dakolo, who claimed the pastor raped her while she was a teenager.