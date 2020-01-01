Timi Dakolo Warns Against Giving Money To Pastors

Sensational singer, Timi Dakolo has berated pastors who ‘extort’ money from their congregation for miracle purposes, saying God is not a money doubler.

According to Dakolo, in an Instagram post he tagged ” In 2020″ he advised his followers to rather invest their money in businesses, rather than use it for fast link to receiving miracles.

“God’s blessing is not for sale, God is not a money doubler. I repeat God is not a money doubler, invest and develop yourself.”

“Stop running to drop your hard earned money every time they say sow for 24 hours miracle. God is a God of order. oh foolish Galatians who has bewitched you, I repeat this God is not a money doubler. Dakolo added.

08174590517