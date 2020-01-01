Legendary musician, King Sunny Ade (KSA), has revealed that he is not retiring from music any time soon, while also narrating how he had bought his first guitar at the age of 16.

Speaking while he met a nine-year-old fan, Temidara Onafuye, who craved to see him because of her love for his music, KSA said his family initially kicked against his choice of career.

According to the singer, he has a passion for guitar, which he sees as his baby.

“Apart from singing. I play guitar, keyboard, different percussion instruments including talking drum, “Sakara”, “Omele’, “Konga”;. all these make African music stand out.

“I have passion for guitar, I see it as my baby and I cannot do without it, couple of years ago, I was rated 69th best guitarists in the whole world.”

“All my family members did not want me to play music because they believed that musicians at that time were not serious people. Eventually. when I bought the guitar I hid it under the staircase.

“I was afraid to tell anybody that I wanted to go into the city for music training where I would be exposed. Luckily for me, I chose my keys and my style of music which is known as “Juju”.

KSA, with the original name, Chief Sunday Adeniyi Adegeye recalled how he played music with the late comedian, dramatist, and actor, Moses Olaiya, popularly known by his stage name, “Baba Sala”.

“Hardly do people know that Baba Sala was a musician. He played guitar, talking drum and his music was like that of IK Dairo.

The Juju music maestro, who said he would play music till his death said there was a time he wanted to retire from the work, but his fans all over the world did not allow me.

“They said if I retire, what will I be doing. Juju music is in my blood, I cannot retire from music, I can only retire from stage.

“Even at 100 years, God willing, I will still be singing,” he said.

Speaking on his next project, KSA said “I have started building my own school and by the grace of God in few years, there will be something on ground for people to see.