Home » South African Police Provide Fresh Update On Firearms Amnesty

South African Police Provide Fresh Update On Firearms Amnesty

By - 52 minutes ago on January 01, 2020
South African Police Provide Update On Amnesty Programme

More than 1,400 firearms surrender to police during amnesty (Photo: IBTimes UK)

A total of 1,465 guns and 14,861 rounds of ammunition have been surrendered to the South African police since the amnesty to surrender illegal and unwanted firearms was announced on December 1, said the police on Tuesday.

Concise News reports that the police gave amnesty from prosecution to all those who surrender the illegal and unwanted firearms.

The amnesty, which started on December 1, 2019 will end on May 31, 2020.
“As firearms are the instruments commonly used in the commission of crime, especially violent crimes, it is very encouraging that people have taken advantage of this amnesty period and handed in 1,465 guns and 14 861 rounds of ammunition.
“The firearms that have been handed in included 1,248 hand guns, 75 shotguns and 142 rifles,” said the police spokesperson Vishnu Naidoo.

“All firearms that have been or are being handed in will undergo ballistic testing to ensure that such firearms have not been used in the commission of a crime before it can be considered for destruction,” he said.

Naiddo said they were investigating all firearms which are handed over.

The police are confident that more people will surrender firearms.

In November 2019, the police destroyed more than 20,000 firearms which had been used to commit crimes or surrendered by their owners.

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Ridwan is a trained communicator who specialises in football and squash. He has been published by African Examiner. He provides professional coverage of general news, politics and sports, and has interviewed some of the biggest names in the field - including the first Nigerian interview with South Africa's no. 1 male squash player, Jean-Pierre Brits. He is a proud Nigerian and campaigner for #NigeriaIsOurs.

Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters 

Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. 

Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply. 


Click To Add Concise News To Home Screen.