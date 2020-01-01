PDP Reacts To Buhari’s New Year 2020 Message

Nigeria’s main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2020 New Year message is completely uninspiring, tasteless, repetitive, and vacuous.

Concise News reports that Buhari on Wednesday assured Nigerians that, in line with the country’s 1999 Constitution, he will not contest further elections after completing his second term in 2023.

He stated this in his New Year message to Nigerians.

“I will be standing down in 2023 and will not be available in any future elections. But I am determined to help strengthen the electoral process both in Nigeria and across the region, where several ECOWAS members go to the polls this year,” he said.

“Election the cornerstone of our democracy. I salute the commitment of the millions who voted in peace last February and of those leaders who contested for office vigorously but fairly, submitting to the authority of the electorate, the Independent National Electoral Commission and judicial process.”

But in a series of tweets, the PDP demanded that Buhari should withdraw his statement about giving up power in 2023.

“President @MBuhari should withdraw his unnecessary remark in his new year message about “standing down” in 2023, as he and his party, the @OfficialAPCNg, would have no other option than to exit office at the end of this tenure,” the party tweeted.

“The party described President @MBuhari’s new year message as completely uninspiring, tasteless, repetitive, vacuous and does not galvanize any form of hope for a despairing nation like ours.”

It also noted that “@OfficialPDPNig holds, in total submission to the letter and spirit of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), that it is not an issue of “standing down” or not being “available” for future election, but a decided and inevitable position as contained in our constitution that he must quit office after two terms which will end in 2023.

“Mr. President, therefore, does not have any other choice before the law.

“Whether President @MBuhari likes it or not, he and his @OfficialAPCNg will exit the arena at the end of this tenure. History is replete with lessons from those who sought to stretch our nation beyond her limits.”