Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Today Wednesday, Jan. 1st, 2020

Governor Seyi Makinde should pay the N30,000 minimum wage to workers, according to the Oyo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC). The APC said this in a statement on Tuesday where it said if Ekiti, Lagos and Kaduna and other APC ruling states can pay the new minimum wage, Makinde should learn from them.

A part of the Kara Market along Lagos/Ibadan Expressway has been engulfed by fire on Tuesday which is the New Year eve. Many shops were affected by the fire incident at the Kara Market but the cause of the inferno is yet to be known as at the time of publishing this report.

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdurrosheed Adewale Akanbi Telu 1, has asked if he could seize songstress, Tiwa Savage for marriage purposes. Oba Akanbi and Tiwa were together on Monday night, for Naira Marley concert dubbed “Marlian Fest” at Eko Hotel. In a series of post the monarch shared, he showered praises on Tiwa, while asking if he could marry her.

The hard focus of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) in the year 2020 will be on the various qualifying matches for major competitions as well as youth and grassroots development programs, according to President of the Federation, Amaju Melvin Pinnick. Pinnick made it known on Tuesday that the football –governing body will set much store by the qualifying campaigns of the Super Eagles for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, as well as the qualifiers of the Super Falcons for the 12th edition of the Women Africa Cup of Nations, and those of the U17 girls and U20 girls for their different FIFA World Cup finals.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reportedly arrested former Kaduna Central lawmaker Senator Shehu Sani. The former Senator who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly was allegedly arrested on Tuesday for alleged extortion of $20,000 from the owner of ASD Motors.

The streets of social media have been buzzing since Akon‘s tweet on Monday referred to Wizkid as his “lil bro” and the Nigerian singer has confirmed that the Senegalese-American star is his big bro. The two highly-rated stars met in Ghana at the self-acclaimed ‘Africa’s Biggest Urban Music Beach Festival’ – Afro Nation Ghana.

The Edo Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has urged leaders and people of the state to put state interest above individual interest in 2020. The state Chairman of the party, Chief Dan Orbih, said this on Tuesday, in Benin in his New Year message to the people of the state.

The Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Sam Adeyemi has declared year 2020 366 days of “rest”. Adeyemi made this assertion during the church’s crossover service on Tuesday.

Four among the bandits terrorising commuters along the Lokoja-Gegu-Abaji road in Kogi state were killed as security agents laid ambush along the axis. The bandits met their waterloo during an exchange of fire with men of the Nigerian Police and local vigilantes on Monday evening. Four others were arrested while four AK-47 rifles and several rounds of ammunition were recovered from them.

Nigerians have joined the rest of the world in welcoming the new year 2020 with many ushering in the year at churches across Africa’s most populous country. In most parts of Nigeria, many Christian faithful visited churches where Crossover Services were held from Tuesday, December 31, to herald the New Year.

