New Year Prophecies: Reno Omokri Berates Pastors

A former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has condemned the issuing prophecies at the beginning of every new year which has now become a tradition for some pastors.

Different clergymen have mapped out first day of every new year for dishing out prophecies about the nation and events to happen later in the year.

But, Omokri who himself is also a pastor on Tuesday appealed to pastors stop giving prophecies and predictions.

He said most prophecies do not come to pass while others that manifest are vague.

The former presidential aide added that such prophecies by men of God undermines believers’ faith hence not necessary.

Omokri made his point on his Twitter page where he wrote: “I really wish pastors would stop giving New Year predictions.

“Many of them don’t come true. And many of those that do come true are so vague they could have referred to anyone. It undermines believers’s faith and, frankly are NOT necessary.”

Meanwhile, some popular men of God including the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor E.A Adeboye, Bishop David Oyedepo of Winners Chapel, Daniel Olukoya of Mountain of Fire among others have already released their 2020 prophecies which are all captured by Concise News.