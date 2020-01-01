Home » N-Power Sends New Year Message To Beneficiaries (Photo)

N-Power Sends New Year Message To Beneficiaries (Photo)

By - 15 minutes ago on January 01, 2020
Latest N-Power News Today

Payment complaints still being lodged by N-Power beneficiaries

The N-Power scheme has wished beneficiaries of the empowerment programme a prosperous New Year, as they thanked them for their hard work, Concise News reports.

A tweet on the official Twitter handle of the N-Power scheme on New Year Day read: “Happy New Year to all our N-Power beneficiaries. Thank you for all your hard work. Here is wishing you a prosperous 2020! #NPowerNG.”

December Stipends Payment Begin

Meanwhile, beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s N-Power initiative have started receiving stipend payment for the month of December 2019 Concise News can confirm.

A graduate beneficiary of the scheme, Ademeso Temitope of Batch B who shared the update with this online news medium on Tuesday morning disclosed that the twelfth-month stipend was paid very early in the day.

Earlier, sending a message to the government, Ademeso told Concise News: “The government should continue with their good deed; The Lord will reward them as they continue to help the youths.”

He added: “We are still expecting much from them, better than this.

“The youths of the country are on their necks because this is our country and we must have a good benefit that will prove to others that our country is against corruption and evil deeds.”

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Egobiambu Emmanuel is a Mass Communication graduate from the University of Benin. He is a media enthusiast, loves reading and writing, and has a special interest in personal development. Emmanuel is a reporter with Concise News.

Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters 

Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. 

Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply. 


Click To Add Concise News To Home Screen.