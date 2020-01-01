N-Power Sends New Year Message To Beneficiaries (Photo)

The N-Power scheme has wished beneficiaries of the empowerment programme a prosperous New Year, as they thanked them for their hard work, Concise News reports.
A tweet on the official Twitter handle of the N-Power scheme on New Year Day read: “Happy New Year to all our N-Power beneficiaries. Thank you for all your hard work. Here is wishing you a prosperous 2020! #NPowerNG.”
Happy New Year to all our N-Power beneficiaries.
Thank you for all your hard work. Here is wishing you a prosperous 2020!#NPowerNG pic.twitter.com/rwRJkLIlTE
— N-Power (@npower_ng) January 1, 2020
December Stipends Payment Begin
Meanwhile, beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s N-Power initiative have started receiving stipend payment for the month of December 2019 Concise News can confirm.
A graduate beneficiary of the scheme, Ademeso Temitope of Batch B who shared the update with this online news medium on Tuesday morning disclosed that the twelfth-month stipend was paid very early in the day.
Earlier, sending a message to the government, Ademeso told Concise News: “The government should continue with their good deed; The Lord will reward them as they continue to help the youths.”
He added: “We are still expecting much from them, better than this.
“The youths of the country are on their necks because this is our country and we must have a good benefit that will prove to others that our country is against corruption and evil deeds.”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters
Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here.
Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.