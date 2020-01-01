N-Power Sends New Year Message To Beneficiaries (Photo)

The N-Power scheme has wished beneficiaries of the empowerment programme a prosperous New Year, as they thanked them for their hard work, Concise News reports.

A tweet on the official Twitter handle of the N-Power scheme on New Year Day read: “Happy New Year to all our N-Power beneficiaries. Thank you for all your hard work. Here is wishing you a prosperous 2020! #NPowerNG.”

Happy New Year to all our N-Power beneficiaries. Thank you for all your hard work. Here is wishing you a prosperous 2020!#NPowerNG pic.twitter.com/rwRJkLIlTE — N-Power (@npower_ng) January 1, 2020

December Stipends Payment Begin

Meanwhile, beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s N-Power initiative have started receiving stipend payment for the month of December 2019 Concise News can confirm.

A graduate beneficiary of the scheme, Ademeso Temitope of Batch B who shared the update with this online news medium on Tuesday morning disclosed that the twelfth-month stipend was paid very early in the day.

Earlier, sending a message to the government, Ademeso told Concise News: “The government should continue with their good deed; The Lord will reward them as they continue to help the youths.”

He added: “We are still expecting much from them, better than this.

“The youths of the country are on their necks because this is our country and we must have a good benefit that will prove to others that our country is against corruption and evil deeds.”