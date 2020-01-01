Minimum Wage: Another State Govt. Begins Payment Of ₦30,000

The Bauchi Government has approved the payment of the N30,000 new minimum wage for workers in the state.

Concise News understands that the Secretary to the State Government (SSG)Mohammed Baba told newsmen this in a press briefing on Wednesday in Bauchi.

According to Baba, the approval is with ‘immediate effect’ (commencing from January 1, 2020).

Opposition Challenges Governor Makinde

In a related development, Governor Seyi Makinde should pay the N30,000 minimum wage to workers, according to the Oyo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The APC said this in a statement on Tuesday where it said if Ekiti, Lagos and Kaduna and other APC ruling states can pay the new minimum wage, Makinde should learn from them.

“APC Oyo State chapter felicitates with [sic] the good people of the pacesetter state for witnessing the symbolic year 2020. The Party salute the wonderful people of Oyo State for their courage, resilience and steadfastness in the outgoing year.

“APC Oyo State urged the people to take more than passing interest in the governance of the State via the formulation and implementation of policy frameworks that affect their daily lives.

“APC Oyo State would like to remind Oyo State Governor, H. E, Engr Seyi Makinde to walk his talk by fulfilling his Campaign promise that Oyo State workers deserve more than the national minimum wage of #30,000.

“We believe that if Ekiti, Kaduna, Lagos and a host of other APC states had started payment of the new National minimum wage, nothing stops Oyo State Government from paying it, after all, we are the pacesetter state.

“Of similar importance is the rule of law, with which Democracy thrives. When actors obey the rule of law, that is when the beauty of Democracy is appreciated.

“It gladdens one to read that H.E, Engr Seyi Makinde being quoted to have said that he would not be ashamed to reverse himself where he had erred, hence our advice to the Governor to consider toeing the line of nobility and statesmen by allowing the sacked, elected Local Government Chairmen and Councillors to exercise their mandate.”