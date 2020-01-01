Mercy Aigbe’s Ex-Husband Celebrates Her On Birthday

Lanre Gentry, Lagos hotelier and estranged husband of Nollywood screen diva, Mercy Aigbe has felicitated with her as she turned 42 on January 1, 2020.

Concise News reports that Gentry and Aigbe’s marriage crashed in 2017, after the mother off two came out with allegations of enduring domestic violence for a long time.

Th actress later moved out of his house and the Lagos State Department of Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team got involved in the case.

Although there have been rumours that the estranged couple is back together, but this has not been confirmed, even though Aigbe sometime ago claimed they are still married.

Well, Gentry took to his Instagram handle in the early hours of Wednesday to wish her a happy birthday.

He shared a beautiful photo of the fashionista, with the caption “Happy birthday mummy juwon, Enjoy your day iya Juwon”

The actress is however yet to respond to the post.