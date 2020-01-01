Veteran Singer Mariah Carey Makes Billboard History

Veteran pop star Mariah Carey has made history as the first artiste to top the Billboard charts in four separate decades.

Concise News understands that the singer, who has had a long list of hits over the years, made this history with “All I Want For Christmas Is You”.

The song is number one on the Billboard Hot 100 based on sales, radio airplay and streaming data.

It means Carey has had a number one single in the 1990s, 2000s, 2010s, and 2020s.

The song, first released in 1994, gained new fame after its inclusion on the soundtrack for the 2003 film “Love, Actually.”

Carey dropped a new video for it — which counts towards Hot 100 placement — and released the song as a stand-alone CD single for the first time.