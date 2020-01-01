Latest Kogi State Online News Headlines For Today January 1st, 2020

Good day, and welcome to the Concise News compilation of the latest Kogi State news online headlines for today, January 1st, 2020.
New Minimum Wage: Kogi Workers Make Implementation Demand
The organised labour in Kogi State has called on the State Governments to set machinery in motion for the implementation of the new minimum wage for workers in the state.
Both the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) made the call in a joint statement issued in Lokoja on Friday.
The unions reminded the government of the December 31 ultimatum given by the NLC for the completion of negotiation on the implementation of the new minimum wage, saying that there was need to hasten its implementation to avoid industrial dispute. Read more here.
Kogi: Four Bandits Gunned Down, Others Arrested
Four among the bandits terrorising commuters along the Lokoja-Gegu-Abaji road in Kogi state were killed as security agents laid ambush along the axis.
The bandits met their waterloo during an exchange of fire with men of the Nigerian Police and local vigilantes on Monday evening.
Four others were arrested while four AK-47 rifles and several rounds of ammunition were recovered from them. Read more here.
