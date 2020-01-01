Kogi: Four Bandits Gunned Down, Others Arrested

Four among the bandits terrorising commuters along the Lokoja-Gegu-Abaji road in Kogi state were killed as security agents laid ambush along the axis, Concise News can confirm.

The bandits met their waterloo during an exchange of fire with men of the Nigerian Police and local vigilantes on Monday evening.

Four others were arrested while four AK-47 rifles and several rounds of ammunition were recovered from them.

They were believed to be among those engaging in kidnapping and robbery on Lokoja-Abaji-Abuja highway.

Governor Yahaya Bello, while commending the effort of the security operatives in combating crimes on our highways, praised the vigilante personnel for their gallantry in foiling the daring antics of undesirable elements who took to the highway to attack travellers.

He described the dexterity of the combined security operatives as brave and sacrificial.

Speaking on Tuesday, the Governor said that he was aware of positive impact of community policing, which was why his administration embarked on the recruitment and training of 6,000 vigilantes in 2017, for community policing, noting the initiative have yielded tremendous result.

“Our investments in community policing by involving the people to police their community is now yielding very positive outcome, and to sustain this gain, more of this initiative will be our lot as we strive to rid our state of crimes,” he stated.

Bello said that his administration will not relent in the against insecurity until all criminal elements in the state and those who come from outside of the state are flushed out.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to continue in it’s support all security agencies in the state, as a way of enhancing their operations.

Relocate elsewhere, Kogi C P warns criminals

In related news, the new Kogi state Commissioner of Police, Ede Ayuba Ekpeji has warned criminals operating in the state to relocate elsewhere or face the wrath of the law.

The new CP issued the warning on Tuesday in Lokoja shortly after the change of baton between him and the outgoing Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Busari.

The new commissioner was deployed from the Force headquarters in a shake up few days to Christmas, to Kogi to replace Busari who is proceeding on retirement after 35 years in service.

Speaking with newsmen at the State command headquarters, Ekpeji said he has studied the crime statistics in the state which indicated influx of criminal elements to the state from elsewhere.

“From all indications the criminal elements are coming into the state from elsewhere to perpetrate their nefarious activities here.

“I want to use this medium to warn them to relocate back to where they are coming from or be forced out, ” he noted. According to him, the command already has a robust crime unit on ground, adding “we will improve on what is on ground by making it more potent and aggressive towards achieving our aim of riding the state of crime.”

He said part of the measures to further secure the state is to accelerate the recovery of illegal firearms used by criminal elements in perpetrating crime in the state.

He commended the outgoing commissioner of police for putting in place robust crime fighting mechanism that had led to relative peace in the state, while promising to build on the achievements so far recorded by his predecessor.