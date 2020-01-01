How To Apply For Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Programme In Simple Steps

Africa’s leading philanthropy, the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), has begun accepting applications for the 2020 cohort of the TEF Entrepreneurship Programme.

Concise News understands that the applications is made to go through TEFConnect, the digital networking hub for the African entrepreneurship ecosystem, created by the foundation.

The TEF Entrepreneurship Programme is open to entrepreneurs from across Africa either with new start-up ideas or existing businesses of less than three years existence, operating in any sector.

Applicants would join the over 9,000 current beneficiaries from 54 African countries and receive business training, mentoring, a non-refundable $5,000 of seed capital and global networking opportunities.

The programme is a 10-year, $100 million commitment to identify, train, mentor and fund 10,000 young African entrepreneurs.

The goal is to create millions of jobs and the revenue required for the sustainable development of the continent, implementing the philosophy of Africapitalism which positions the private sector as the growth engine for Africa and emphasises the importance of creating social and economic wealth.

Applications for the 2020 cohort of the Programme began on Wednesday, January 1st, 2020.

Why Apply For Tony Elumelu Foundation 2019?

A successful applicant stands to gain the following from the Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Programme:

1. Professional training – the applicants get twelve weeks of online training

2. Mentoring

3. Funding –At the first instance, the participants are handed $5000 (paid at the present Naira exchange rate) to prove their concept. They can, however, get more access to fund their project.

4. Network – you will receive exclusive access to the Tony Elumelu Foundation’s network across the world.