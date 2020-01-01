House Of Reps Moves To Stop 70-Year Old From Contesting Elections

The House of Representatives has begun a move to stop any Nigerian above the age of 70 years old from contesting election into various political offices.
Concise News understands the move which was contained in a bill sponsored by the Deputy Chief Whip, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, seeks to amend relevant sections of the 1999 Constitution.
As stipulated in the Explanatory Memorandum of the proposed legislation, the “Bill seeks to amend Sections 65(2)a, 106(c), 131(b) and 131(d) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) by raising the educational qualifications required for election into the offices of the President, National and State Houses of Assembly in Nigeria.”
Accordingly, the lawmaker proposed amendment to Section 65(2a) of the Principal Act by substituting the words ‘School Certificate’ with ‘Higher National Diploma’ and ‘First Degree’ immediately after the words ‘at least’.
Amendment was also proposed for Section 106(c) of the Constitution, by substituting the words ‘School Certificate’ with ‘Ordinary National Diploma’ immediately after the phrase ‘at least the’.
Similarly, the proponent of the bill also proposed amendment of Section 131(b) of the Constitution by adding the words ‘but is not beyond Seventy years’ immediately after the words ‘forty years’.
Likewise, the amendment was proposed in Section 131(d) of the Constitution by substituting the words ‘School Certificate’ with ‘Higher National Diploma’ and ‘First Degree’ immediately after the word ‘at least’.
