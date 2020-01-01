Home » Fireworks Reign As Nigerians Welcome Year 2020

Fireworks Reign As Nigerians Welcome Year 2020

By - 46 minutes ago on January 01, 2020
Fireworks Reign As Nigeria Welcomes Year 2020

New Year’s Eve fireworks erupt over Sydney’s iconic Harbour Bridge and Opera House (L) during the fireworks show on January 1, 2020. PETER PARKS / AFP

Nigerians have joined the rest of the world in welcoming the new year 2020 with many ushering in the year at churches across Africa’s most populous country.

Concise News reports that in most parts of Nigeria, many Christian faithful visited churches where Crossover Services were held from Tuesday, December 31, to herald the New Year.

It was observed that citizens engaged in prayers and thanksgiving services, while some chose to visit some event  centres and parks where official countdown concerts took place.

More to come…

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

John Andah is a fine-grained journalist. He has been a member of the fourth estate for a decade. He loves the smell of a good lead, and has a penchant for finding out something nobody else knows. John is Senior Assistant Editor at Concise News.

Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters 

Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. 

Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply. 


Click To Add Concise News To Home Screen.