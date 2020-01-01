Ex-BBNaija Housemate Ike Set To Start Reality Show (Teaser)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ike Onyema is starting the new year with a lifestyle reality show which will be launched soon.

Ike made the announcement on his Instagram handle, where he also shared little on his experience in the past year.

Sharing the teaser, the reality star wrote “Ike Everyday: Trailer, A Lifestyle reality show, on Ex bbnaija housemate Ikechukwu Onyema. 2019 has been an interesting year, a truly life transforming one. As the world prepares to step into a new year, a new decade, it comes without saying there would be new and even more interesting things to come. Consequently, I present to you, the teaser to my forth coming lifestyle reality show. Produced and directed by @otunjama3. Episodes will launch on a soon to be announced date in January. Stay tuned … Enjoy!”

Watch teaser below